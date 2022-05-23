HC notice to Delhi govt on PIL seeking filling vacant posts in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging to there is a lack of faculty as the more than 45503 posts of the teachers in various disciplines have been lying vacant for the last several years out of total sanction teachers 71,713.

The plea alleged that several government schools do have not well-equipped computer labs, science labs, etc. which also minimizes the opportunity for the students to be technically advanced.

The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta on Monday sought the response of the Delhi Government and Directorate of Education in the plea and slated the matter for November 09, 2022.

The petitioner Salek Chand, through Advocate JK Gupta, stated that, due to the lack of the education faculty, the students in the govt schools cannot get quality education and cannot do science experiments as well due to the lack of the computer teachers, students are not in a position to be up to date with the internet as well as cannot compete with the other students in the field of internet technology.

The plea further stated that most of the schools do not have CCTV cameras and the guards are not there at the main gate of the schools, due to that unwanted and antisocial elements may enter and cause a nuisance in the school which would hamper the studies of the students.

It also alleged that, in the last two-three years, the Delhi government. has renovated, and modified some classrooms in various schools in Delhi, but till the filing of the present writ petition, the said renovated modified

classrooms are not finished due to the lack of plaster, fittings, whitewash, etc.

It is a bitter truth that the maximum strength in the government schools is of the lower middle class and poor students. They cannot afford private tuition to be up to date for the examination. But due to the shortage of the teaching staff, the respondents are playing with the lives and

prosperity, and future of the poor students, the plea stated.