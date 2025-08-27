HC orders IAS officer E Vaniprasad’s allocation to Telangana cadre

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, August 26, directed that senior IAS officer and Andhra Pradesh’s Special Chief Secretary E Vaniprasad be allocated to the Telangana cadre.

The court instructed the Centre as well as the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to issue necessary orders within two months.

Vaniprasad challenged Centre’s notification

Vaniprasad had earlier challenged the Centre’s notification that allotted her to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, despite her belonging to Telangana. She first approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which refused to intervene in matters related to cadre allocation. Subsequently, she filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Vakati Ramakrishna Reddy heard the case on Tuesday. Presenting arguments on her behalf, the petitioner’s counsel stated that though Vaniprasad was noted as being born in Guntur, this was only due to her mother’s delivery taking place there.

In reality, she belonged to Hyderabad, Telangana. Her place of residence, counsel argued, should be the deciding factor and not merely the location of birth.

Accepting these arguments, the bench noted that under the President’s orders, domicile and residence are the key criteria governing the allocation of officers to state cadres.

The court held that considering her as an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer on the basis of her birth location was legally untenable. Consequently, it directed the Centre to reallocate her to the Telangana cadre.