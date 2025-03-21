HC orders status quo on Hyderabad’s Future City radial road tender process

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities to maintain the status quo on a tender notification for the construction of a radial road in Hyderabad’s Future City project, citing incomplete land acquisition processes.

The interim order, issued by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, comes in response to petitions filed by Shilpa Real Value Properties and eight others challenging the premature issuance of tenders for the proposed Green Field Radial Road.

First phase from Raviryala ORR to proposed Amanagallu RRR

The first phase of the road aims to connect the Raviryala Outer Ring Road to the proposed Amanagallu Regional Ring Road.

The petitioners argued that the Rangareddy Collector issued the e-procurement tender notice on February 24, 2024, before completing mandatory land acquisition steps under the Land Acquisition Act.

They highlighted that the land acquisition process had only reached the preliminary notification stage (Section 11) as of October 28, 2023. Furthermore, objections from landowners under Section 15 and the mandatory declaration under Section 19 were yet to be addressed.

Advocates representing the petitioners contended that finalizing tenders before resolving land acquisition would render objections from farmers and landowners “meaningless,” as authorities might prioritize contractors over stakeholders.

They emphasized that the process bypassed legal safeguards designed to protect property rights, raising concerns about the fairness and transparency of the tendering process.

‘Land acquisition in preliminary stages’

Justice Reddy noted that the land acquisition was still in its “preliminary stages” and ordered the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, and the Rangareddy Collector to halt further tender-related actions until the next hearing on April 15.

This decision reflects a critical stance on ensuring that legal protocols are followed before proceeding with significant infrastructure projects.

The court issued notices to all respondents and adjourned the case for further deliberation. The order temporarily stalls the Rs 1,000-crore radial road project, which is part of the larger Future City initiative aimed at decongesting Hyderabad’s outskirts.