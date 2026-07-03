HC pulls up GHMC, HYDRAA over Tarnaka Errakunta encroachment case

The Telangana High Court expressed displeasure over alleged inaction by GHMC and HYDRAA on complaints of lake encroachment.

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Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court over the alleged encroachment of Errakunta lake in Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner, Vijay Gopal, informed the court that nearly eight acres of the lake had been encroached upon. He told the court that complaints had been lodged with the GHMC, HYDRAA and the Lake Protection Committee, but no action had been taken.

Expressing displeasure over the inaction of the authorities concerned, the High Court observed that HYDRAA and the GHMC appeared to be demolishing only the houses of the poor.

Subhan Bakery

The court issued notices to the departments concerned and adjourned the matter for further hearing to July 16.

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