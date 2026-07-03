HC pulls up GHMC, HYDRAA over Tarnaka Errakunta encroachment case

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court over the alleged encroachment of Errakunta lake in Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner, Vijay Gopal, informed the court that nearly eight acres of the lake had been encroached upon. He told the court that complaints had been lodged with the GHMC, HYDRAA and the Lake Protection Committee, but no action had been taken.

Also Read HYDRAA reclaims 1,166 sq yd park land in from encroachers

Expressing displeasure over the inaction of the authorities concerned, the High Court observed that HYDRAA and the GHMC appeared to be demolishing only the houses of the poor.

The court issued notices to the departments concerned and adjourned the matter for further hearing to July 16.