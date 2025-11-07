HC pulls up officials over illegal structures near Osmansagar, Himayatsagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, November 6, issued strict instructions to the state government, HMDA, water authorities, and private parties to file their counters regarding alleged illegal constructions emerging in protected zones around the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar twin reservoirs.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Apares Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, took up hearings following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mandadi Madhava Reddy from Moinabad Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Petitioner concerned about biodiversity

The petitioner expressed concern that, despite clear restrictions under GO 111—prohibiting new buildings within 10 km of the reservoirs to safeguard biodiversity—private and commercial structures have recently come up unchecked.

Representing the petitioner, advocate P Shashidhar Reddy highlighted ongoing activities at several convention centres—Ananda, Neo, Arya, KLN Utsav, K Convention—despite apparent regulatory violations.

The PIL also noted that, although authorities were served notices on April 30, no official responses had been filed to the court so far.

After hearing arguments, the bench observed that the delay in filing counters for over six months indicated the authorities did not consider the issue urgent. The court warned that continued inaction could lead to a stay on further construction.

Bench grants final extension

Granting a final extension, the bench ordered all respondents to submit written responses within three weeks. Notices must be served personally to private parties who have not yet received them, with proof and affidavits to be submitted.

The hearing was adjourned to December 11.