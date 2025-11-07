HC asks Hyderabad Metro to submit MGBS–Falaknuma route sketch

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities to submit a sketch of the alignment for the second phase of the metro line from MGBS to Falaknuma.

The court instructed that all historical monuments, road crossings, and overhead structures along the route be clearly marked in the plan.

PIL seeks suspension of metro works

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparish Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, issued these directions while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mohammad Rahim Khan, president of the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF).

The petitioner sought suspension of all works related to the metro’s second-phase expansion, being carried out as part of the fourth corridor connecting MGBS and Shamshabad.

Metro works could adversely affect heritage structures: Petitioner

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, advocate Rama Rao, argued that the ongoing works could adversely affect several heritage structures, including Charminar, Falaknuma Palace, Purani Haveli, Darul Shifa, Azakhana-e-Zehra, Imad Masjid, and the Moghulpura Tombs.

He noted that apart from Hyderabad Metro Rail, none of the respondents had filed a counter-affidavit, and therefore requested that all construction activity be halted.

Metro authorities’ arguments

Appearing for the metro authorities, Additional Advocate General Mohammad Imran Khan assured the court that the alignment would not disturb any heritage monuments.

He stated that although the route passes above certain religious and historical structures such as mosques, shrines, and eidgahs, no direct impact or physical contact would occur.

Only one structure might require special consideration, for which the metro would seek approval from the Centre and the court, he added.

Bench seeks alignment sketch

After hearing both sides, the bench directed submission of the alignment sketch before proceeding further with the case.

The petitioner’s counsel requested appointment of an advocate commissioner to examine the alignment, but the court declined, saying it would consider the necessity of doing so at a later stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 18 for the next hearing.