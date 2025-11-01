Hyderabad metro timings revised, last train at 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro has revised its timings with the first train now departing at 6:00 am and the last train departing at 11:00 pm. These timings apply to all days from November 3 until further notice.

Previously, the metro operated from 6:00 am to 11:45 pm on weekdays and till 11:00 pm on weekends. On Saturdays, the first train departed at 6:00 am, and on Sundays, the service started at 7:00 am.

On September 25, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced their departure from the Hyderabad metro project, with the state government taking over the existing phase one. The Telangana government will also take over the project’s debt, which stands at Rs 13,000 crore and agreed to pay about Rs 2,000 crore to L&T towards its equity investment as a one-time settlement.