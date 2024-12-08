HC quashes plea against contract for Telangana Thalli statue pedestal, fountain works

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemakapaka of the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition on Friday that challenged the awarding of a contract for the construction of the Telangana Thalli pedestal and water fountain in front of the statue at the secretariat.

The contract was awarded to S CUBE Infra on a nomination basis.

The petition was filed by Ch Ramesh, a resident of Harijan Basti in Shaikpet, who alleged that there were irregularities in the tender process, specifically noting that the estimated cost of the work was approximately Rs 4 crore, which he argued should not be granted on a nomination basis.

In a related development, Juluru Gowrishankar, a writer and president of the Telangana Rachayuthala (Writers) Vedika, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court.

He seeks to restrain the state government from replacing existing Telangana Thalli statues across the state at an expenditure of Rs 150 crore.

The PIL also requests that the current statutes be retained. This petition is currently under scrutiny in the high court registry.