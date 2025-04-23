HC questions Hyderabad police on CCTV focus, missing cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has questioned the police regarding the installation of CCTV cameras that are not useful for maintaining law and order, remarking that they appear to be set up only for record-keeping purposes.

The court also criticised the police for their indifferent handling of missing persons cases.

Missing case

Justice T Vinod Kumar was hearing a petition filed by Polavarapu Raju of Hyderabad’s Manikonda, who challenged the police’s failure to trace his missing son, Lachanna.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that despite filing a complaint with the Rayadurgam police last year regarding his son’s disappearance, there has been no progress.

The parents are reportedly distressed due to the lack of information about their son.

The government’s lawyer stated that notices had been issued to all police stations, but no information had been received thus far. CCTV footage was reviewed, but it did not yield any leads.

The lawyer requested more time to submit complete details.

Judge questions purpose of CCTVs

The judge responded by questioning the purpose of installing CCTV cameras if they are not functional.

He noted that while CCTV cameras along the route the boy travelled could have been used to find him, the police cited reasons such as the cameras not working or the footage not being available.

Justice Vinod Kumar questioned why public funds were being wasted on installing CCTV cameras that are not useful for maintaining peace and security.

The court directed the police to provide an explanation of the actions taken in the case and adjourned the hearing to the 29th of this month.