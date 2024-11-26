HC questions Telangana govt on lack of independent PwD commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has requested the state government to explain within a week why it has not appointed an independent commissioner to oversee the affairs of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

This inquiry arose during a hearing of a petition filed by the All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) and the Development and Welfare Association of the Blind (DWAB), which argued that such an appointment is essential as mandated by Section 79(1) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

The petitioners’ counsel, Sahithi Sri Kavya Mukkera, asserted that the government has neglected its legal obligation under the RPwD Act.

Currently, the government has designated the Director of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens to serve as the state commissioner, a dual role that Mukkera claims creates a significant conflict of interest.

She emphasized that this arrangement compromises the director’s ability to act independently, as they remain a government employee and thus beholden to state directives.

Despite multiple appeals to various administrations, no substantial progress has been made toward appointing an independent commissioner, leaving the rights of PwDs inadequately safeguarded.

Mukkera highlighted the urgent need for action to uphold these rights and ensure justice for this vulnerable group.

The High Court has scheduled further deliberations on this matter for December 2, 2024