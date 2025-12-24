HC refuses to interfere with Telangana DGP’s appointment

The next hearing is on January 20.

Hyderabad: The High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the appointment of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy and directed the state government to submit a panel of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and file a counter.

The Telangana High Court was hearing a petition filed by Hyderabad-based social worker T Madhan Gopal Rao, who has challenged Shivadhar Reddy’s appointment.

He alleged that the state government has violated the 2018 Supreme Court guidelines, which mandate states to submit a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months before the retirement of the incumbent DGP.

The petition states that the Telangana government failed to submit the required list of eligible officers to the UPSC and sought a qou-warranto writ from the High Court.

However, the High Court has declined to cancel the DGP’s appointment. The next hearing is on January 20.

