HC reserves judgment on fresh probe into Raheel Aamir accident case

Hyderabad: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved judgment on a plea by Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir.

Raheel’s counsel, Vedula Venkata Ramana, questioned the legal validity of the trial court’s permission granted to the police for a fresh probe two years after the FIR was registered into the March 2022 road accident that resulted in the death of a toddler.

The initial FIR did not mention Raheel; instead, Syed Afnan, who was traveling with Raheel, was named as the driver. The police later claimed that the accident was caused by Raheel driving recklessly.

The court had previously stayed the trial court proceedings last week and Justice K Sujana, while reserving the judgment, stated that the stay on the trial court order would continue until the plea’s final disposal.

Venkata Ramana argued that both the police’s request for further investigation and the trial court’s approval were illegal and should be set aside. He alleged that the reopening of the investigation had political motives due to Shakeel Aamir’s affiliation with the BRS.

State home department counsel, Mahesh Raje, countered that Raheel’s petition was not maintainable because a single judge had already ruled against him on the same issues.

Raje refuted allegations of political influence in the renewed investigation, arguing that the initial probe in March 2022 was compromised due to Shakeel Aamir’s political connections, resulting in the wrong person being named as the accused.

He added that many involved officers were now suspended and that the police could seek further investigation whenever new evidence emerged.

The court’s decision on Raheel Aamir’s plea is awaited.