HC reserves judgment on maintainability of Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah cases

Several cases have been filed seeking the 'removal' of the Shahi Idgah mosque.

Published: 31st May 2024 2:10 pm IST
Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of cases related to the Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Several cases have been filed seeking the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque which stands adjacent to the Krishna temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The Muslim side, however, argued that the suits are barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, and some other laws.

The Act prohibits the conversion of any place of worship and aims to maintain the religious character of such places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The case is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

