HC says The Kerala Story 2 wrongly portrays state, teaser pulled down

Stating that the ‘Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’ wrongly portrays people of the state, the Kerala High Court sought the central government’s decision to screen the movie before it decides on pleas challenging its censor certificate.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said the film misrepresents the unity and harmony of Kerala. “Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over the state. There is a wrong indication that can also incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play. Have you considered that?” the judge asked.

On February 19, the High Court issued a notice to the movie producer Vipul Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan, challenging the certification granted to the Hindi feature film, which claims to be inspired by true events.

Judge Thomas observed that the apprehension towards the film, specifically from the people of Kerala, “cannot be ignored” since the makers used Kerala’s name in the title.

“Normally, I do not interfere with any movie. Artistic freedom. But you are saying that it is inspired by true events and name Kerala is given, which can create some communal tension. I will watch the movie tomorrow. You can arrange a screening of the movie tomorrow,” the Judge said.

“All these presumptions can be rebutted if the movie depicts something that can incite communal violence,” he added.

The court also noted that the movie is more than just an artistic creation because it claims to be inspired by true events. “Once the movie is released, it is not just a creation. You are saying it is inspired by true events. It has a great bearing…In bold letters, you are saying inspired by true event. And in very microscopic letters you would have said the characters are all fictional,” the court said.

The Kerala Story 2 makers stated that they will take down the teaser and trailer of the movie, following the court’s order.

Movie makers face severe criticism

Since the release of its trailer, The Kerala Story 2 makers have received intense backlash, including from the media. It highlights ‘love jihad,’ a term coined by far-right-wing elements alleging that Hindu women are lured into a relationship and marriage by young Muslim men and forced to convert to Islam.

The Left and Congress leaders termed it hate propaganda, while the BJP backed it as “legitimate concern.”

During the trailer launch, reporters cited a Supreme Court ruling which dismissed the concept of ‘love jihad.’

Producer Vipul Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan claimed their movie was based on three real court cases where ‘love jihad’ was established.

When another reporter strongly stated, “You are insulting Kerala,” the producer said, “If you are going to be blind to a problem of your state, a wonderful state, then you are destroying the state.”

Director of Kerala Story-1 reveals why he distanced himself from sequel

In the midst of the uproar, filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the director of the first Kerala Story, said if the movie expands beyond the southern state, he “cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards ot newspaper reports.”

“For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports,” he told India Today.

The sequel is slated for release on Friday, February 27.