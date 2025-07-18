HC seeks clarification on FIRs against KTR in Nakrekal paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, July 17, issued notices to the state government in connection with the cases registered against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) at the Nakrekal police station in Nalgonda district.

The court directed the government to provide a detailed explanation and submit the witness statements recorded by the police in connection with the case.

The cases were filed based on KTR’s post on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, in which he shared a report alleging that the Class 10 board exam question paper had been leaked at the Nakrekal Gurukul school.

The complaints claimed that this post contributed to misinformation, prompting the police to register FIRs against KTR.

KTR files two petitions in HC

In response, KTR filed two separate petitions in the High Court, requesting the quashing of the FIRs. Justice K Lakshman took up the hearing of these petitions on Thursday. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, senior advocate TV Ramana Rao stated that KTR had merely reproduced a report that was already published in newspapers and web media. He argued that KTR was unaware that the information could be false and had no malicious intent.

The advocate also contended that the FIRs registered against KTR were politically motivated and amounted to an abuse of the legal process. He appealed to the court to quash the cases on these grounds.

He further argued that registering multiple FIRs for the same incident is legally impermissible and mentioned that the High Court had previously issued several rulings to that effect.

After hearing the arguments, Justice K Lakshman issued notices to the government, instructing it to submit the statements of witnesses recorded by the police in this matter. The judge adjourned the hearing to August 5, 2025, for further proceedings.