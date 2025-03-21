HC seeks clarity on Osmania University’s protest ban circular

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Registrar of Osmania University (OU) and the government seeking clarification on a circular that prohibits protests and slogans on campus.

This action follows a petition filed by a student named P. Rafi challenging the circular, which restricts students from expressing dissent.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy presided over the case, where the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the circular threatened the freedom of expression.

The circular specifies that strict actions will be taken against individuals who unlawfully enter the university premises, conduct protests, chant slogans, obstruct administrative functions, insult officials and staff, or use obscene language.

The lawyer highlighted that this directive contradicts the fundamental right to protest, referencing a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs. Union of India, which recognized the right to dissent as essential.

On ‘unlawful entry’

The petition pointed out that the term “unlawful entry” in the circular lacks clarity regarding specific locations or individuals involved.

The court was urged to annul the vague circular, which restricts students’ rights. After hearing the arguments, Justice Reddy issued notices to the OU Registrar and the Higher Education Department, instructing them to file counter-affidavits.

The hearing has been adjourned until April 9.