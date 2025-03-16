Osmania University clarifies on protest ban, says commitment to democracy

Hyderabad: Following a large-scale criticism over its circular banning any form of protest within the Osmania University campus, the administration clarified that the university remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding democratic values and constitutional rights.

“Osmania University has always upheld and respected the democratic rights of students and stakeholders, recognizing the historical significance of student movements, including the Telangana agitation and other rightful causes that have contributed to social progress. The circular does not impose a blanket ban on agitations or dharnas within the campus but seeks to prevent disruptions to academic and administrative functions within university departments, colleges, and administrative buildings,” the registrar of Osmania University clarified.

The administration explained that recent instances of disruptions have impacted institutional efficiency, delayed critical academic and administrative processes and created avoidable impediments to the university’s pursuit of excellence. “The intent behind the circular is to foster an academic environment conducive to learning, research, and institutional growth while ensuring the seamless execution of essential university operations,” the officials stated.

Osmania University is actively working towards securing global rankings and accreditations from national and international bodies. The university’s efforts require an atmosphere of stability, academic rigor, and administrative efficiency. Any disruptions that hinder these objectives could adversely affect the ability to provide quality education and research opportunities to students.

“It is essential to emphasize that the circular does not infringe upon the fundamental right to express grievances. Instead, it underscores the importance of structured and meaningful grievance redressal mechanisms. Students of Osmania University on regular rolls are encouraged to bring forth their concerns through appropriate institutional channels. Should further resolution be necessary, they are welcome to seek an appointment with the registrar or other university officials with prior permission. This ensures that grievances are addressed in a constructive, solution-oriented manner rather than through disruptions that may impede academic and administrative functions,” said the officials.

The university administration further explained that the restrictions outlined in the circular apply specifically to protests and demonstrations within designated academic and administrative spaces. “These measures have been introduced solely to safeguard the university’s academic integrity, administrative efficiency, and security. At no point is the university attempting to stifle free speech or curtail democratic expression. On the contrary, Osmania University remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all voices are heard through well-established and structured mechanisms,” said the Osmania University registrar.

Osmania University urges all stakeholders to engage in responsible and constructive dialogue, utilizing the available institutional channels to ensure that concerns are addressed effectively. The university remains dedicated to academic excellence, mutual respect, and an open exchange of ideas that contribute to the collective growth of the institution and its students, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a protest against the administration’s decision to ban protests on the campus.

“The circular was a conspiracy to curtail students from raising their voice against lack of funds, faculty recruitment, quality education and substandard food. If the university does not revoke the circular in the next 24 hours, we will call for a Chalo Assembly programme, “ABVP national executive member and Telangana Universities coordinator Jeevan said.