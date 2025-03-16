Protests, dharnas banned on Osmania University campus, BRS slams move

Hyderabad: The Osmania University has issued a circular prohibiting agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations on its campus, citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities.

Under the new directive at Osmania University, students and outsiders are prohibited from entering university buildings without proper authorization.

Additionally, they are not allowed to hold protests or demonstrations, raise disruptive slogans, obstruct officials from performing their duties, or use abusive language against authorities or staff.

The university administration encouraged students to use formal channels for addressing grievances.

Students are advised to approach the relevant institutional authorities or schedule an appointment with the registrar to resolve their concerns.

The university’s move comes after repeated instances of protests in recent times.

BRS slams move

However, the decision has been met with strong criticism from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemning the Telangana Congress government’s decision as “an attack on democracy.”

KTR questioned the Congress’s commitment to democratic principles, pointing out that the party had promised to uphold the right to protest during its election campaign.

He accused the Congress of betraying this promise by imposing restrictions on student protests, likening their actions to those of the BJP in suppressing dissent.

Osmania University has historically been a hub for student activism, playing a pivotal role in the Telangana movement.

Recent protests have also focused on issues such as substandard hostel food, with students finding foreign objects like razor blades and worms in their meals