Osmania University students protest after blade found in food at hostel

Hyderabad: The students of Osmania University reportedly found a blade in their meals at the Godavari Hostel.

Following the incident, many students expressed anger over the administration’s lack of response to previous complaints.

Osmania University students highlight earlier incidents

Protesters alleged that earlier issues including insects and blades found in food were ignored.

Due to a lack of response, the students alleged that they were forced to take to the streets. They demanded accountability from university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor and Chief Warden.

Recurring issues with hostel food quality

This is not the first time when students raised food safety concerns at Osmania University. Last year, students at the Ladies Hostel Complex in Amberpet staged a protest over poor-quality food. They alleged that worms were found in their meals.

Reports also suggested that at least 10 students fell ill with stomach issues due to contaminated food.

Students claimed that they are facing these problems since November 2023. However, no concrete action had been taken to improve the situation, they added.