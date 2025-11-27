HC seeks explanation from Telangana govt on panchayat reservations in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, November 26, directed the state government to file detailed counters explaining the basis on which panchayat reservations were allocated in Sangareddy district.

The direction came in response to a lunch motion petition filed by Koraboyina Agamayya of Ramsanpally village in Andole mandal, challenging Gazette Notification No. 43 issued on November 23, which finalised the reservation list for Panchayats in the district. Justice T Madhavi Devi heard the petition.

Petitioner’s arguments

Arguing for the petitioner, advocate Mamindla Mahesh contended that of the 613 Sarpanch posts in Sangareddy district, only 118 were reserved for Backwards Classes (BCs), which amounted to just 19 per cent.

He pointed out that under Government Order (GO) 46, BCs are entitled to 17 percent reservation statewide, yet the implementation appeared arbitrary and inconsistent.

He further alleged that not a single Sarpanch post was reserved for BC candidates in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The petitioner sought a stay on the notification, but the judge declined to grant it.

The court, however, issued notices to the state government and the Telangana State Election Commission, directing them to submit explanations.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.