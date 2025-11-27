Petition challenges panchayat poll reservations in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging Government Order (GO) No. 46, issued on November 22, which allocated reservations for the upcoming panchayat elections across the state.

The petition was filed by S Lakshmi and six others on behalf of the Madivala Machideva Rajaka Sangham from Vikarabad district. The petitioners argued that the government issued the reservations without referring to updated population statistics.

They contended that there was no clear basis for how reservations were allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC).

The plea also stated that the government had not disclosed the details provided by the special commission regarding BC population data. Furthermore, the petitioners pointed out that the absence of categorization among BC groups—A, B, C, and D—resulted in reduced reservation representation.

They requested the court to suspend the implementation of GO 46 and issue interim directions. The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice on Thursday.