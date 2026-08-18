HC seeks govt reply on delay in publishing prohibited land list

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought the state government’s response to a petition challenging the authorities’ failure to upload the list of properties placed in the prohibited category under Section 22-A of the Registration Act on the registration department’s official website.

According to a Times of India report, the petitioners alleged that this inaction was depriving the public of authentic information on properties included in the prohibited list, leaving buyers vulnerable to purchasing land that cannot legally be registered.

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Justice NV Shravan Kumar, hearing the matter, observed that even in cases involving nala conversion land among agricultural holdings under the prohibited list, the details should be made available in the public domain. The court adjourned the matter to August 20 for further hearing.

Petitioner Amera Pasha, a city-based advocate, said properties on the prohibited list are not shown as such on the official website, thereby misleading citizens and potentially leading them to purchase properties under the prohibited category.

Petitioner’s counsel Vijay Gopal told the court that the petitioner had made several attempts to access the registration department’s website to check details of properties placed under the prohibited category, but was repeatedly told that the list was under review and would be published soon.

Gopal further submitted that while the state government’s decision not to register assigned lands was its prerogative, information on such properties should still be made public. He cited a Supreme Court judgment that he said held that properties placed in such a category must be disclosed in the public domain.