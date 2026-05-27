HC seeks reply from Centre, UP govt over dilapidated heritage structures

Prayagraj: Taking note of the dilapidated condition of archaeological heritage sites and structures in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Centre, the state government and other respondents to file counter affidavits (replies) in response to a PIL within six weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order on Monday while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) by Akash Vashishtha, a heritage and culture proponent and lawyer.

“Priceless heritage structures in Uttar Pradesh are disappearing and turning into shambles,” said the PIL seeking protection of 5,416 heritage sites at various places such as Jhansi, Vrindavan, Agra, Lucknow, and Hastinapur.

Other respondents of the PIL include the Union Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), National Monuments Authority (NMA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and UP State Archaeology Department.

On March 23, the high court had issued notices to the concerned departments in the state and the ministries in the central government to respond within eight weeks.

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On Monday, appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, along with counsels Pawan Kumar Tiwari, Eisha Krishn and Mansi Bachani, submitted that the UP government must immediately begin with the process of inventorising those 3,500 heritage sites in the state which are, admittedly existing, in the records of the Archaeology Department, but are not being protected.

Upadhyay urged the court to consider passing some directions so that at least 3,500 heritage structures stand a chance to be protected.

According to the plea, about 3,500 archaeological heritage monuments and ancient sites exist across the state which are lying completely unprotected. Citing official records, the PIL said that out of 3,500 sites, only 212 are claimed to be protected by the State Archaeology Department.