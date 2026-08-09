HC summons Medchal Collector over HYDRAA fencing disputed land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector and the Tahsildars of Malkajgiri and Trimulgherry to appear with relevant records in a land dispute involving Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The direction came after the court took serious note of the alleged demolition of a compound wall and subsequent fencing of a private property by HYDRAA.

The petitioners claimed the action was carried out on the instructions of the District Collector despite existing court orders.

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Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by owners of plots in a layout developed by Vani Cooperative Housing Society near RK Puram.

The petitioners stated that the society had acquired the land through registered sale deeds in 1996-97. The layout covers 16.37 acres of land approved by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board in 1990.

The petitioners alleged that HYDRAA demolished their compound wall on July 18 despite relevant documents and interim court orders. They claimed that mesh fencing and signboards were subsequently installed without issuing them any notice.

The government disputed the petitioners’ claims. Its counsel submitted that revenue records identified the land as government-owned surplus land under the Urban Land Ceiling Act and connected it with Cantonment lands.

HYDRAA’s counsel maintained that the agency had only fenced government land at the request of the revenue authorities and not otherwise.

During the hearing, the High Court noted that revenue records had shown the disputed property as patta land until 2006-07. However, the same classification was absent from records for 2014-15 and the court observed that there was no explanation for the change.

The court also questioned the district collector’s decision to direct HYDRAA to act despite being aware of interim orders issued in earlier writ petitions.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 11.