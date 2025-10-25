HC tells Hyderabad school to readmit student expelled after ceiling fan injury

Justice Surepalli Nanda, who heard the petition, issued interim orders permitting the student to resume regular classes starting Saturday.

Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed Nasr School in Hyderabad’s Khairatabad to allow student Rusdha Usmani to attend classes without any conditions.

The court made it clear that the school should not seek any undertakings, discriminate against her, harass, or isolate her in any manner.

Ceiling fan accident

The incident originated when a ceiling fan reportedly fell on Rusdha, partially damaging her eyesight. Following the accident, her father lodged a police complaint.

Subsequently, the student received a letter from the school stating she had been expelled, prompting her to move to the High Court challenging the action.

School counsel’s arguments

During the hearing, the counsel representing the school argued that Rusdha had not attended classes since the last week of August and denied issuing any expulsion orders.

After considering submissions from both sides, the court directed that she be allowed to attend classes and instructed the school and the government to file detailed counter-affidavits.

The matter has been adjourned to November 3 for further hearing.

