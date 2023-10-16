HCA: Cricket First panel aims to reintroduce zonal tournaments, make selection process transparent

The Cricket First panel will strive to re-introduce the zonal cricket tournaments in Hyderabad and base the selection process on the performances of players in the zonal and league tournaments with complete transparency. The CF panel is one of the four panels that will be contesting in the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s elections which are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Releasing the manifesto of the panel at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday, the panel’s President, Amarnath outlined the objectives of the panel and stated that he was confident that he and his team would emerge victorious in the coming polls of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Among the other salient points in the manifesto is the live recording of matches and storing the same in the database of the HCA for future reference. The entire objective is to ensure that there is accountability in team selection.

The Cricket First panel members who will be the candidates for the HCA polls include Messers Amarnath (President), Srinivas Rao (Vice President), R. Devaraj (Secretary), Chitti Sridhar (Joint Secretary), Sanjeev Reddy (Treasurer) and S. K. Agarwal (council). All of them are experienced cricket administrators and were accomplished players in their youth.

It is well known that corruption ruled the roost in Hyderabad cricket for the last few seasons. Amarnath lamented the fact that the selection of teams to represent Hyderabad had descended to a ridiculous level based on money factors instead of on field performances by the players. “We will bring back the old system of selection based only on merit and we will root out corruption in the selection process,” he said.

Former international cricketer Arshad Ayub who introduced the panelists to the media said that it was important to hold an annual general body meeting soon after the elections. Many important decisions would have to be taken at the AGM and the ideas would have to be implemented as soon as possible.

The manifesto listed a total of 19 points which would be implemented as and when the panel takes charge. Some of the other important points include the addition of nine counselors within 45 days of the election, implementation of the development fund as per the decision of the general body, proper procedure to implement the Lodha Committee reforms, allocation of special places in the stadium for international players, Ranji players and former office bearers as a mark of respect, developing proper structure of the HCA’s Academy of Excellence, and setting aside a development fund for all districts to conduct and organise cricket camps for all age group tournaments.