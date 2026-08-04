HCA to harvest rainwater to meet demand at Uppal cricket stadium

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is considering installing a rainwater harvesting and filtration system at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal to reduce its dependence on groundwater, amid an ongoing case accusing it of misusing groundwater for pitch maintenance.

In a reply-cum-status report filed before the tribunal on July 2, the association said the proposed system could capture between 2 crore and 3 crore litres of rainwater annually for irrigation, reuse and groundwater recharge. The HCA sought a reasonable period to obtain approvals and commission the infrastructure and asked the tribunal not to initiate coercive action in the interim.

The proceedings stem from an execution application filed by one Haider Ali, who alleged that cricket associations were using groundwater to maintain playing grounds without exploring alternatives such as treated water from sewage treatment plants or setting up rainwater harvesting systems.

The complaint also referred to water usage during commercial tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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What the HCA proposed

The HCA said it was examining a technical proposal from Furaat Earth Private Limited for a modular and patented rainwater filtration and recharge system, intended to eventually make the stadium “water-positive.” The proposal includes wireless metres with a five-year battery backup to measure the quantity of rainwater harvested and reused.

The association also said it was exploring the use of treated water for the playing field and green belt to further cut groundwater consumption.

On its existing water storage, the HCA said the stadium has three facilities with a combined capacity of about 8.2 lakh litres. One is near Gate no 5 with a 3.5-lakh-litre capacity used for public utilities, the second is an emergency reserve of 2.2 lakh litres maintained for fire safety and the third is a 2.5-lakh-litre facility near Gate no 3 for general operations.

NGT’s earlier action

The NGT had first passed an order in the matter in April 2021. Despite subsequent directions on March 19, July 17 and October 13, 2025, the HCA failed to file its status report. On January 22 this year, the NGT imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the association and gave it six weeks to comply.

The HCA deposited the amount with the NGT Bar Association on April 30 and attributed the delay to administrative reasons, including the time needed to collate technical information and seek professional advice.

The matter is next scheduled for hearing on August 17.