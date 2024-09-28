HCL to launch new campus in Hyderabad, create 5000 jobs

Hyderabad: HCL Technologies is planning to establish a new campus in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, which will generate 5,000 additional engineering jobs.

On Friday, September 27, HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss this development and invited him to the inauguration ceremony.

During their meeting, the chief minister highlighted the state government’s efforts to enhance education and skill development initiatives.

He expressed optimism that HCL would collaborate with the Young India Skill University to improve educational resources and training for students.

Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to partnering with HCL in skill development initiatives aimed at benefiting local youth seeking employment opportunities in the state.

Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for HCL’s initiatives in creating job opportunities within the state and confirmed the government’s willingness to support and collaborate with the company.

The chief minister emphasized that a strategic partnership with HCL would not only generate employment for the youth but also significantly boost the state’s economic development.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra indicated that HCL is eager to partner in the skill development programs initiated by the state government, aiming to empower young people.

She noted that HCL GUVI will focus on enhancing technological skills while also providing job opportunities.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the collaboration with the Telangana government would equip learners with essential industry-relevant skills, thereby nurturing future technologists and skilled professionals.