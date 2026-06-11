HCU to launch online certificate courses in Malariology and Sanskrit

Both programs are developed and taught by award-winning faculty members and carry academic credits that are fully transferable across universities.

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Hyderabad: The Centre for Digital Learning Training and Resources (CDLTR) at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) will launch online certificate courses on Malariology and Sanskrit on July 15.

The Advanced Malariology: Biology of Parasitism and Drug Resistance course will offer two credits, while the Samsadhani-Pravesika: Learning Sanskrit using Computational Tools offers four credits.

Both programs are developed and taught by award-winning faculty members and carry academic credits that are fully transferable across universities.

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Upon successful completion, candidates will be awarded a formal certificate from the University of Hyderabad.

Director of CDLTR, Professor Salman Abdul Moiz, said that while the Sanskrit course will provide training in literature, the course on malariology will help individuals seek insights into drug-resistance mechanisms and the latest technological advancements in molecular parasitology.

Professor Moiz also added that the university is actively planning to introduce a broader suite of skill-focused online courses, including fully online undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs starting from the 2027–28 academic year.

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