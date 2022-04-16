HDFC Bank’s Q4FY22 net profit up 22.8% YoY

Mumbai: Lending major HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a year-on-year rise of 22.8 percent in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 ended March 31.

The bank’s net profit increased to Rs 10,055.2 crore during the period under review over the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Besides, the bank’s net interest income (income earned less interest expended) for the quarter under review grew by 10.2 percent to Rs 18,872.7 crore from Rs 17,120.2 crore earned during the corresponding period of FY21.

“Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 at Rs 13,044.7 crore grew by 20.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. After providing Rs 2,989.5 crore for taxation, the bank earned a net profit of Rs 10,055.2 crore, an increase of 22.8 percent over the quarter ended March 31, 2021,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.

The bank also reported that provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were Rs 3,312.4 crore (consisting of specific loan loss provisions of Rs 1,778.2 crore and general and other provisions of Rs 1,534.2 crore) as against total provisions of Rs 4,693.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of approximately Rs 1,000 crore,” it said.

For the full fiscal FY22, the bank reported a rise of 18.8 percent in its net profit to Rs 36,961.3 crore over the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

It earned a total income of Rs 157,263 crore as against Rs 146,063.1 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 were Rs 101,519.5 crore, as against Rs 90,084.5 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.