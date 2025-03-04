He gave 10 flops, yet became a Rs 1200 crore king, guess who?

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, son of famous actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, had a hard time starting his career. He was first chosen for the 1992 film Bekhudi with Kajol, but the director removed him for being unprofessional. This delayed his Bollywood debut.

Flop After Flop

Saif finally made his debut in 1993 with Parampara, but the movie failed. While he had some success with Aashiq Awaraand Main Khiladi Tu Anari, he faced a series of failures with movies like:

Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996)

Humse Badhkar Kaun (1998)

Dil Tera Diwana (1996)

For years, he was seen as an actor with potential but no real success.

The Big Break: ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’

Things changed in 1999 with Hum Saath-Saath Hain, a family drama with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu. The movie was a hit, giving Saif the recognition he needed.

Rise to Stardom

After that, Saif starred in several successful films:

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – A modern classic

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) – A major hit

Hum Tum (2004) – Won him the National Award

Race (2008) – A thrilling blockbuster

Love Aaj Kal (2009) – A romantic hit

Saif Ali Khan’s Wealth Today

Now, Saif is one of Bollywood’s richest stars with a net worth of Rs 1200 crore. He also owns the famous Pataudi Palace, worth Rs 800 crore.

Saif’s story shows that success takes time. From failures to becoming a top actor, his journey is truly inspiring. Today, he continues to impress with roles in Sacred Games and Vikram Vedha.