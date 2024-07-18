‘He is a liar’: Owaisi slams Assam CM over ‘Muslim population’ remark

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, July 18, called the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa a blatant liar and alleged that he hated Muslims of Assam following his controversial remark about the Muslim population in the state.

On Wednesday, Biswa triggered a debate when he said that the Muslim population in Assam has risen to 40% which according to him was concerning.

“Changing demography is a big issue for me. In Assam, the Muslim population has reached 40% today. In 1951, it was 12%. We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

During a press conference in Hyderabad, Owaisi countered the minister for spreading ‘lies’ and asserted that in 1951 Assam’s population was 24.68 per cent.

“In 1951, the Muslim population was 24.68 per cent. Biswa is a liar, and he has hatred against Muslims of Assam,” he said.

He further stated that in 1951 there was only Assam and states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya had not separated from it. “So, when these states were separated, the Muslim population was recorded at 30.92 per cent in 2001, and 34.22 per cent in 2011”.

“Due to his lies, the entire administration of Assam hates the Muslims. Even if the current Muslim population in the state is 40 per cent, how is it unconstitutional and how is it a matter of life and death?” Owaisi asked while calling the leaders of BJP hate mongers.