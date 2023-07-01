HE is the confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2, check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has undoubtedly grabbing viewers attention with its non-stop drama and entertainment. As the show is set to enter its third week now, the anticipation for the grand finale begins.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan to win Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Among the diverse group of contestants vying for the coveted title of BB OTT 2, one individual who has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, capturing the hearts of fans and becoming the talk of the town is , Abhishek Malhan popularly known as Fukra Insaan.

Why fans are loving Fukra Insaan on the show?

The popular YouTuber has carved his way into the hearts of viewers with his charismatic personality, quick wit, his strategies and strong presence in the Bigg Boss house. Fans are just loving the way he is playing the game and have already placed their bets on Abhishek as the confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

His exceptional qualities, including his strategic thinking, genuine nature, and ability to adapt to various challenges, make him a strong contender for the winner’s crown. He is currently the captain of the house.

With each passing day, Abhishek’s popularity continues to soar, with BB viewers buzzing with discussions about his potential victory. Let’s wait and see if the audience’s prediction turn out to be true or not. Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.