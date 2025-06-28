‘He is welcome, but at his own risk’: Delhi CM on Kunal Kamra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been running a strong campaign to bring out the repressive and authoritarian moments of the Indira Gandhi government’s emergency in its attempt to paint the Congress as the repressor of free speech in the subcontinent.

These efforts have become a source of embarrassment for the party after comments made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at a media event organised by Jansatta, a Hindi daily run by the Indian Express group.

Upon being asked if she would allow standup comic Kunal Kamra to perform in Delhi, the chief minister said that he is welcome and can “perform at his own risk.”

Upon further prodding, the Delhi CM hesitated and changed the topic.

Responding to Gupta’s comments, Kamra said that the words were “spoken like a true ABVP karyakarta,” writing on social media platform X.

Making light of the situation, Kamra further said that “‘Come at your own risk’ should be a tagline for Delhi Tourism.”

With the recent victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, the city’s atmosphere has been tense as migrant settlements and popular migrant – run community markets like Sarojini Nagar have been razed across the city in the name of encroachment clearing.

The status of the freedom of expression, then, seems to stand in peril in Delhi as well, as the CM’s comments go to show. The pattern spells doom for both of India’s biggest metropoles and historical centres of protest.

Kunal Kamra’s Recent Controversies

In March, his comedy special Naya Bharat, featured parody songs where Kamra critiques Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra referred to Shinde as ‘gaddar’ (traitor), an infamous moniker Shinde has picked up in the state since the split of the Shiv Sena in 2022.

A group of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) supporters led by youth wing Yuva Sena leader Rahool Kanal vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club venue, damaging property and forcing the club to close.

Mumbai police registered an FIR against the Shiv Sena supporters, but no arrests were made. They later registered an FIR against Kamra at the behest of Maharashtra home minister Yogesh Kadam.

Kamra, a resident of Tamil Nadu, has publicly stated his hesitation in visiting Maharashtra in the aftermath of the dozens of death threats he received.

His subsequent arrest and bail through the Madras High Court went forth to prove the lack of freedom of speech under the Maharashtra government.