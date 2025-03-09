‘He speaks like a pehlwan’: UP CM defends Sambhal DSP’s Holi advice

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, March 8, supported the controversial statement of Sambhal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Chaudhary that Muslims should stay inside their homes during the upcoming Holi festival if they feel their religious sentiments will be hurt by colours.

During an exclusive interview with India Today channel, CM Yogi took a clear stand with DSP Chaudhary and echoed his statement, asserting that Holi, festival of colours, is celebrated once a year, while Jumu’ah (Friday congregational prayer) occurs weekly in a year.

“Holi is a vibrant Hindu festival, and I believe everyone’s sentiments should be respected during the festival celebration. Jumu’ah occurs every Friday throughout the year. However, Holi is celebrated once a year, and people understand this very well”, he said.

It is noteworthy that this year’s Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, coinciding with the day when Muslims across the country throng mosques, donning traditional white attire to attend congregational prayers called Jumu’ah Namaz locally, which is mandatory in Islam.

Yogi further said that the Friday prayers are allowed to be postponed, “Let Holi take place first and let play until 2 pm; then people can go to offer Jumu’ah prayers,” he added.

“If someone is not willing to compromise and wants to step out during the celebration, then they should not resist getting colours applied. If they wish to avoid colours, it would be better to stay at home and offer prayers indoors”, Yogi added.

Truth should be accepted: Yogi on Sambhal DSP’s remark

While speaking about Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary, Yogi said, “Aus ko Arjuna Awardee mila hai, wo pehlwan hai aur pehlwan ki tarah bole ga (He has also been an Arjuna awardee and is a wrestler who speaks like one).

Supporting Chaudhary’s statement, Yogi added, “Some people might find it a bit unpleasant, but it is the truth, and that truth should be accepted.”

"He spoke the truth and people should accept it"



This is #UttarPradesh CM #YogiAdityanath in appreciation for #Sambhal CO #AnujChaudhary's controversial comment.



"He is a wrestler, Arjuna awardee and a former Olympian. He is a wrestler and will speak like one. That's why some… https://t.co/R8nZgK0Shz pic.twitter.com/i3yBhLDPdv — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 8, 2025

Chaudhary’s statement

Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary sparked controversy with his remarks on communal issues by instructing those who find the application of colours problematic or offensive to stay indoors to avoid conflict.

He stated, “Friday prayers occur 52 times a year, while Holi is celebrated only once and anyone who doesn’t like the Holi festival or finds the applications of colours offensive should remain inside their homes to avoid any conflict.”

He justified applying colours to others even without their consent by framing this as an annual traditional expression of celebration. In his statement, the Sambhal DSP clearly warned, saying, “Anybody found attempting to harm peace during the festival celebration in any form, strict action would be taken against them”.

Chaudhary’s statement came amid the heightened tension in Sambhal following clashes that stemmed from the High Court’s order to survey the Mughal-era mosque Shahi Jama Masjid in November 2024. The survey was conducted after Hindutva members pushed a petition claiming the existence of a historical temple at the site, leading to stone pelting and clashes. Five Muslim men were killed and 29 policemen injured during the clash