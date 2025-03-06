‘If you don’t like Holi, stay home’: Sambhal DSP’s remark stirs row

Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anuj Chaudhary has once again sparked controversy with his remarks on communal issues. Ahead of the Holi festival, he advised those who find the application of colours problematic or offensive to stay indoors to avoid conflict.

While speaking to reporters, Chaudhary addressed concerns from the general public over the forcible application of colours during Holi. He stated that Friday prayers (Muslim congregational prayer) occur 52 times a year, while Holi is celebrated only once. He stated that anyone who doesn’t like the Holi festival or finds the applications of colours offensive should remain inside their homes to avoid any conflict.

“Both, Hindu and Muslim sides, must respect each other. And even if someone steps out of their house, do not apply colour to them unnecessarily if they are trying to avoid it,” he stated. The senior official further suggested a solution to escape from such situations, stating, “Anyone who doesn’t like the Holi festival and finds the applications of colours offensive or hurtful to their sentiments should remain inside their homes during the day to ensure peaceful celebrations.”

“Jaise Eid pa seviyan ban k banti jati hai…vasi he Holi mai rang lagaya jata hai sab ko bol k bura na mano Holi hai…agar kisi ko pasand nahi ki aus pa rang na lagay jaye yai koi participate nahi hona chate, wo us din ghar k andar he rahe (Just like seviyaan are prepared and disturbed on the occasion of Eid…similarly colors are applied on Holi while saying “don’t take offence, it is Holi”… If anyone does not like it and does not want to participate in it, they should stay inside the house that day,” he added.

He justified applying colours to others even without their consent by framing this as an annual traditional expression of celebration. In his statement, he clearly warned, saying, “Anybody found attempting to harm peace during the festival celebration in any form, strict action would be taken against them”.

Friday prayers take place 52 times while Holi is celebrated once a year. If anyone in the Muslim community feels use of Holi colour on them is profanity, it's better they don't step out of the homes: UP Police DSP Anuj Chaudhary in Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/COUtt8knSh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2025

Chaudhary’s statement came amid the heightened tension in Sambhal following clashes that stemmed from the High Court’s order to survey the Mughal-era mosque Shahi Jama Masjid in November 2024. The survey was conducted after Hindutva members pushed a petition claiming the existence of a historical temple at the site, leading to stone pelting and clashes. Five Muslim men were killed and 29 policemen injured during the clash

Chaudhary has made several controversial speeches in past. In one of his statements, he justified direct police firing at Shahi Jama Masjid protesters, stating, “Ek padhe likhe aadmi ko, is tarah ke jaahil maar denge? Hum koi marne ke liye thode hi bharti hue hain police me (An educated man will be killed by such uncivilized people? We didn’t join the police force to die like this).”

Harrassment cases during Holi in UP

In recent years, several cases have been reported where members of the Muslim community, including women, have faced harassment during Holi celebrations. Critics argue that the festival cheer, “Bura na mano, Holi hai,” is often misused, leading to instances where individuals, particularly women, experience aggressive behavior and inappropriate touching by men.

In one such instance that occurred in the Bijnor district in March 2024, a Muslim family, including a young woman and a middle-aged woman, were harassed by a group of men celebrating Holi.

In clips that surfaced on social media, some men are seen blocking the motorcycle of the family and throwing water at them, pushing and aggressively sprinkling colours on them amid “Jai Shri Ram” chants and whistles. Soon after footage of the incident surfaced, Bijnor police swung into action and arrested the perpetrators.