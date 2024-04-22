Head of Israeli military intelligence resigns over Oct 7 failure

The head of Israeli military intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva, resigned on Monday, April 22, after declaring that he bears “responsibility” for the events of October 7, 2023. He will leave once his successor is appointed.

“Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7,” Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

“The Chief of the General Staff thanked Major General Aharon Haliva for his 38 years of service in the IDF, during which he made significant contributions to the security of the State of Israel as both a combat soldier and commander,” it added.

“On Saturday, October 7th 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel,” he wrote in the letter, AFP reported.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war.”

On October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip, following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children and injured nearly 77,000 people in Gaza.