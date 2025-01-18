‘Men at Numaish’ reel returns for 2025 and Hyderabadis love It

Hyderabad’s Nampally area is buzzing with shopaholics as the 84th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is in full swing. The iconic event, which kicked off on January 3, will continue to enthrall visitors until February 18, 2025.

Every year, Numaish brings not only a plethora of shopping and food options but also a wave of creative social media content. Instagram, in particular, gets flooded with reels and videos capturing the essence of Hyderabad’s biggest lifestyle event.

From foodie adventures to shopping sprees, there’s always something exciting to scroll through on your feed.

This year, a heartwarming and relatable reel titled ‘Men at Numaish’ has taken the internet by storm. The video, which is made on a similar concept from 2023, showcases men actively participating in shopping trips with their families. It has gone viral, amassing over 1.5 million views and 74,000 likes on Instagram in just a day.

In the short clip, men are seen cheerfully embracing domestic roles like carrying shopping bags and managing children, all while accompanying their families to the bustling stalls. The reel has sparked widespread appreciation and laughter, with netizens sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One user praised the men, writing, “They’re actually men in love.” Another humorously added, “Can’t wait to get married so I can hand over all my shopping bags to my husband!” A third comment read, “Shoutout to you for appreciating us!”

Internet’s reaction.

The reel has been lauded not just for its humor but also for defying stereotypes. It showcases men in a positive light, emphasizing that they are equally capable of handling domestic responsibilities and supporting their loved ones.

Also, let’s walk down the memory lane and have a look at 2023 video here.

Have you visited Numaish this year? Share your experience in the comments below!