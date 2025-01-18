Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Park visitors struggle to cross after flyover inauguration

Hyderabad: Visitors to the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad are facing a high risk of road accidents due to the absence of any safe pedestrian crossing in front of the zoo park.

Thousands of people visit the zoo park every day from different places. After the Aramgarh flyover was inaugurated, the available options for crossing roads were seized.

A large road divider extends from the flyover to Bahadurpura Junction. The proximity of the Bahadurpura and Zoo Park-Aramgarh flyovers has significantly increased vehicle speeds in the area.

“People have no safe means to cross the busy road now. For fear of getting hit by speeding vehicles, we find people running on the roads to cross the busy road,” said Rizwan, a local juice centre owner.

The road was widened for construction of the Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover and due to its wide carriageway the risk of accident increased several manifolds.

“Families including small children struggle to cross the road. No cops around help the people safely cross the road,” said a hawker, Mohd Shafeeq.

The people want the authorities to create a safe pedestrian crossing on the road or erect a foot-over bridge somewhere near the zoo park.

The long-awaited Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated on Monday, January 6 by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the event.

A resident of Rajendra Nagar, Farzana speaking to Siasat.com said, “The flyover opening will provide relief from the bumpy road on the stretch that has existed for the past few years.”

After repeated delays for over a year, the Aramghar flyover has been thrown open to commuters and will ease traffic congestion, bringing relief to the residents.

Zoo Park to Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad named after Dr Manmohan Singh

The newly inaugurated Aramghar to Zoo Park flyover in Hyderabad will be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The announcement was made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

He further added, “As Finance Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh contributed significantly to our country’s development, and it is our responsibility to remember his name.”

Dr Manmohan Singh who recently passed away led the nation from 2004 to 2014 for two consecutive terms. His colossal contribution to the collective life of India is undoubtedly more than being the architect of India’s economic liberalization.