Head to this secret waterfalls under 250 Kms from Hyderabad

Hyderabadis are always on the lookout for quick escapes where they can relax in nature without spending days on travel. City life, with its traffic, deadlines, and constant noise, often leaves us craving a place where time slows down and nature takes over.

If you too are longing for a short break filled with greenery, fresh air, and the soothing sound of flowing water, Siasat.com suggests this perfect place for unwinding and it is the Enugasari Waterfall in Mulugu district, a hidden treasure waiting to be explored. Unlike popular tourist spots, it offers raw beauty, peaceful surroundings, and just the right amount of adventure for a weekend getaway.

Location and Distance

Enugasari Waterfall is located about 230 km from Hyderabad, in the scenic region of Mulugu, close to the Eturnagaram forest area. The drive takes nearly five to six hours depending on the route and traffic. The journey itself is beautiful, with lush greenery, small villages, and stretches of countryside roads giving you a glimpse of rural Telangana.

How to Reach

The most convenient way to reach Enugasari is by car or cab. Travellers usually take the Hyderabad–Warangal–Mulugu route, which is smooth for the most part. However, the last stretch leading to the waterfall is slightly rough and best handled with a sturdy vehicle. Public transport options are limited, so it’s better to plan your own travel.

What to Explore

The Waterfall: Enugasari is a seasonal waterfall, best visited during monsoon and post-monsoon months (July–December). The sight of water gushing down the rocks, surrounded by thick forests, is breathtaking.

Nature Trails: Short treks around the waterfall area make it enjoyable for those who like walking amidst greenery. Keep an eye out for colorful butterflies and rare bird calls.

Nearby Spots: On your way, don’t miss a stop at the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its grand Kakatiya architecture, and Laknavaram Lake, where you can enjoy a serene boat ride.

Tips for Travellers

1. Plan your trip in monsoon or early winter to experience the waterfall in full flow.

2. Carry water, food, and a first-aid kit as the area doesn’t have many shops or restaurants.

3. Wear sturdy footwear since the trail to the falls can get slippery.

4. Travel in groups, as the forest surroundings are better explored with company.

5. Do not litter, carry back your waste and help keep the place clean.

Why Visit?

What makes Enugasari special is its untouched charm. Unlike crowded tourist spots, this waterfall remains quiet and raw, offering a chance to reconnect with nature. For Hyderabadis, it’s a refreshing weekend trip where you can spend time listening to the sound of rushing water, breathing in fresh air, and capturing memories away from the city’s concrete walls.

So next time you want a quick adventure, skip the malls and traffic and head towards Enugasari Waterfall. Sometimes, the best journeys are those where you find peace in nature’s simple wonders.