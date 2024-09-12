Headless, naked body of a woman found near UP’s Kanpur

Lucknow: A woman’s headless body was found naked on a highway near Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, causing a huge outcry regarding women’s safety in the state and demanding immediate arrests of the culprits.

The dead body was found dumped on the sides of NH-27 at Gujaini near Kanpur on Wednesday morning, September 11. Police efforts are underway to identify the victim.

CCTV visuals in the area reportedly show a woman of similar build walking near the highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The UP police are yet to confirm the reason for the death and are waiting for the post-mortem report of the body.

The police are working on the angles of an accident death and murder, which could have taken place somewhere else and the severed body being dumped on the highway, to prevent identification of the victim.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Ravinder Kumar said that the ruptured head of the body and clothes had been found, and the death could be due to a large vehicle hitting the woman, India Today reported.

Local reports says there was no missing reports filed recently in the region. Further investigations are underway.

The residents of Gujaini are shook by the incident. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the news by criticizing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in their failure to ensure women’s safety in the state.