Healing hot spring near Hyderabad you didn’t know about

India’s vast geography makes it home to several natural wonders, including an array of hot springs known for their healing properties. These geothermal phenomena occur when groundwater is heated by the Earth’s natural heat and emerges at the surface filled with minerals and medicinal properties. While the Himalayas are famous for these geothermal marvels, not many know that Telangana, too, harbours its own secret hot spring.

Tucked away in Telangana’s Khammam district, Gundala’s hot spring is a hidden gem that attracts pilgrims and travellers alike.

Gundala hot spring (Image source: South Tourism)

Gundala’s hot spring

Located approximately 315 km from Hyderabad, Gundala’s hot spring is a unique blend of natural wonder and spiritual heritage. It is located just 5 km from the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam and has been a part of local traditions for centuries. According to folklore, the Hindu trinity- Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva- would descend to Gundala to bathe in this hot spring, making it religiously significant.

Over time, the spring has become a destination for those seeking both physical healing and spiritual solace. Beyond its mythological significance, the hot spring holds immense cultural value for the locals. Visitors come throughout the year, taking a dip in the warm, mineral-rich water which is believed to offer relief from various ailments and promote overall well-being. The warm water is known to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the year, offering a soothing experience to visitors.

Gundala waterfall near the hot spring (Image Source: South Tourism)

The surrounding area is steeped in natural beauty, with lush greenery, hills, and the nearby Godavari river adding to the charm of the location. This makes Gundala the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Best time to visit? The optimal period to visit the hot spring is between October and March as the weather is pleasant for exploration.

How to reach? Visitors from Hyderabad can go on a scenic road trip or even take a train ride to the nearest railway station in Khammam.

Timing? To make the most of their trip, visitors can visit in the morning when the crowd is less and possibly witness a stunning sunrise.

Have you been to Gundala’s hot spring? Comment your thoughts below.