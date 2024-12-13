Health min calls for central monitoring system for hospitals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, December 12 called for a central monitoring system for hospitals.

This would help oversee operations from primary health centres to hospitals in Telangana, ensuring accountability and prompt action.

A central portal for monitoring essential medicine and equipment will soon be operational. Officials were directed to prepare an essential equipment list akin to the existing essential drugs list. “Equipment repairs must be completed within four days, based on severity, with maintenance contracts awarded for out-of-warranty machinery,” he said.

To address staff shortages, the minister ordered the immediate creation of a chief biomedical engineer post at the state-level and the appointment of at least one biomedical engineer per district on a temporary basis.

Addressing a meeting at the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust office to assess diagnostics equipment, fire safety measures, and medicine availability across government hospitals in Telangana. Senior officials, including health secretary Christina Z Chongthu, family welfare commissioner RV Karnan, TGMSIDC managing director Hemant, Aarogyasri Trust CEO Shiva Shankar, director of medical education Dr N. Vani, and TVVP commissioner Ajay Kumar, attended the meeting.

The minister was informed that 10 task force teams had been deployed to inspect government hospitals in Telangana evaluating diagnostic equipment, fire safety adherence, and medicine availability. These teams have already submitted detailed reports, highlighting concerns and suggesting actionable solutions.

Reports revealed lapses in fire alarms, smoke detectors, and maintenance across hospitals. In response, the minister mandated the installation of updated fire safety equipment, including alarms and extinguishers, in all facilities. Dedicated fire safety officers will be appointed, and staff, including security personnel, will receive training on equipment usage. Signboards detailing fire safety protocols will be displayed prominently.

The minister instructed officials to divide medicine supply management into three stages, assigning responsibility at each level to prevent negligence. Medicines nearing expiry must be used three months in advance or returned. Regular inspections of central medical stores and hospital pharmacies were ordered, with stringent action promised against wasteful purchases or underutilisation of surgical items.

Field pharmacists’ medicine indents must be reviewed by medical officers and hospital superintendents, ensuring proper checks at every level. Hospitals were also tasked with preparing lists of required equipment per Indian Public Health Standards, with gaps to be addressed immediately.

The review concluded with directives for hospitals to update fire safety plans, replace old electrical cables, and enhance staff awareness. Minister Rajanarsimha underlined the importance of accountability, warning of strict penalties for lapses in safety or service delivery.