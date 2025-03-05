Health min conducts surprise inspection at Gandhi Hospital, flags staff absences

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha conducted an unannounced inspection at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 4, to address staff attendance issues.

Upon arriving at the outpatient ward, he found several doctors absent without prior notice. Expressing disappointment, he directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the hospital superintendent to issue show-cause notices to the absentee staff and initiate disciplinary measures.

The minister reviewed attendance records and highlighted the absence of professors and associate professors in critical outpatient services.

During his visit, he inspected various hospital facilities, including inpatient and outpatient wards, the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) ward, the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) unit, and diagnostic and scanning services.

Noting delays in IVF services, he instructed the DME to take strict action against those responsible for inefficiencies.