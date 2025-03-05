Health min conducts surprise inspection at Gandhi Hospital, flags staff absences

The minister reviewed attendance records and highlighted the absence of professors and associate professors in critical outpatient services.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th March 2025 8:34 am IST
Categorisation of SC in Telangana will improve job opportunities: Narasimha
Telangana Health mnister C Damodar Rajanarasimha

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha conducted an unannounced inspection at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 4, to address staff attendance issues.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Upon arriving at the outpatient ward, he found several doctors absent without prior notice. Expressing disappointment, he directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the hospital superintendent to issue show-cause notices to the absentee staff and initiate disciplinary measures.

The minister reviewed attendance records and highlighted the absence of professors and associate professors in critical outpatient services.

MS Creative School

During his visit, he inspected various hospital facilities, including inpatient and outpatient wards, the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) ward, the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) unit, and diagnostic and scanning services.

Noting delays in IVF services, he instructed the DME to take strict action against those responsible for inefficiencies.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th March 2025 8:34 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button