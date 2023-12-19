Health min meets Telangana doctors, assures payment of delayed stipends

Hyderabad: Health minister of Telangana, Damodar Rajanarsimha, assured that the stipends for junior and senior resident doctors will be consistently disbursed by the 15th of each month.

This announcement comes as a response to the grievances expressed Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) and the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (T-SRDA), who had been facing delays in receiving their stipends.

This apart, from the remaining 30% of the resident doctors who have not yet received their stipends, the minister reportedly assured the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) that the payments will be processed by Wednesday, December 20, at the latest. Following this assurance from the health minister, the doctors have decided to call off their planned strike.

Earlier today, doctors of T-JUDA and the T-SRDA penned a detailed letter to the health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha seeking his urgent intervention about the prolonged delay in the disbursement of their stipends.

“We strongly assert the importance of establishing a fixed and timely stipend disbursement process, eliminating the necessity for continuous enquiries. We need assurance that the government will fix a date for stipend disbursement and credit our stipends on or before that specific date every month,” the doctors stated in their letter.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) also appealed for a new Osmania Hospital building to “better serve the healthcare needs of the people of Telangana.”

They also said that the current hostel infrastructure fails to meet the demands of the growing number of postgraduate (PG) students, leading to a severe shortage of living spaces.

Their demands also included requests for fixed working hours, post-duty offs, and a structured leave system.

Private medical colleges are allegedly violating NMC guidelines by failing to pay stipends to their postgraduates. “We seek your assistance in addressing this issue to protect the rights of residents in private medical colleges,” they said in the letter.