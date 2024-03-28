With rising temperature in Hyderabad, residents face threat of heat stroke

Hyderabad: As temperatures soar in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, health department officials are cautioning residents to protect themselves against heat strokes, which are expected to become more common in the upcoming weeks.

With mercury levels crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the likelihood of heat-related illnesses is significantly high.

Heat stroke, a serious condition, occurs when the body’s ability to regulate its temperature fails, resulting in a rapid increase in core body temperature. Symptoms may include dizziness, nausea, confusion, and in severe cases, seizures or coma.

While food and water-related infections are often caused by consuming contaminated items, heat-related illnesses cover a range of disorders, including muscle cramps, heat exhaustion, and potentially life-threatening heat strokes.

These conditions arise when the body struggles to regulate its temperature due to increased heat from the environment and metabolic processes, surpassing the body’s ability to dissipate heat through radiation, evaporation, and convection.

Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as seniors, diabetics, and those with kidney or heart issues, should take extra precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat during the peak summer months.

Doctors highlight that prolonged exposure to intense sunlight can lead to a significant rise in core body temperatures for these vulnerable groups.