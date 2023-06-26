Health Update: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim ‘s newborn baby

Mumbai: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, both television actors, recently announced the birth of their son on June 21, 2023. The couple, got married in 2018, and announced their pregnancy in January of this year. The newborn, on the other hand, arrived prematurely, necessitating specialised care and attention. Shohaib and Dipika provided updates on their new-born baby in a recent YouTube video posted on their official channel.

Shoaib talks about his son.

In a video captured by a paparazzo and shared on Instagram, Shoaib said, “Ek cheez aur hai aap sab ko pata hai ki upar waale ki karam se, ki main aur Dipika mom dad, upar waale ne hume ek bete se blessed kiya hai. Isse zada main aur kuch baat nahi kar paunga. Aap sab ko pata hai ki abhi kya situation hai (All of you know that God has blessed us with a son, I and Dipika have become father and mother. I won’t be able to speak more about this. All of you know what the current situation is).”

He also added, “Thoda sa premature hai toh woh incubator mein hai. Bas main sirf yahi chahunga ki aap sab milke pray kare ki woh jaldi se theek ho. Wo theek hoga toh hum sab milke baat karenge. Aap sabse duwa ki darqwaist hai, duwa kijiye (He is a little premature so he is the incubator. I want all of you to pray for his speedy recovery. When he is all well we will talk. I request all of you to pray, please do).”

Dipika’s Health Update

Shoaib updated Dipika’s health status on Instagram Stories. He assured fans with a picture of Dipika smiling in the hospital, writing, “She is fine (red heart).” This glimpse into Dipika’s well-being provided relief and reassurance to their well-wishers.

The Exciting News

Shoaib used Instagram Stories to announce the birth of their son, expressing gratitude and excitement. ” Alhamdulillah today, 21st June 2023, early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”Dipika also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, spreading happiness to their fans.

Despite the challenges of a premature birth, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s baby boy’s arrival has brought them immeasurable joy. Fans eagerly await updates and hope for a speedy recovery as the couple seeks prayers for their son’s health.