Hearing impaired woman reunited with family in Hyderabad after 2 months

Hyderabad: Taking care of children with special needs is a challenging task, yet parents wouldn’t want to lose them at any cost. One such incident has come to light from Chaderghat where a hearing and speech impaired woman who went missing two months ago was reunited with her family on Tuesday, May 19.

The woman identified as 33-year-old Sumalatha who went missing from the Hayathnagar police limits since March.

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A missing complaint was filed in the police station and information regarding Sumalatha was circulated in al police commissionerates.

Based on the information, a team of Chaderghat police traced Sumalatha and brought her to the police station where she was reunited with her family.