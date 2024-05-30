Heart-wrenching scene at accident spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a child was seen crying next to the body of his father killed in a road accident in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The child was riding the bike with his father when it was hit by a DCM van at Inamguda on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Shetti Kanaka Prasad (35) and his son were on their way to fetch milk when the DCM van rammed into their bike. The man died on the spot while the child was injured.

Unable to comprehend what was happening, the child was crying inconsolably while the body of his father lay on the road. Prasad’s wife and mother rushed to the scene on learning about the mishap.

Prasad, a native of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, had migrated to Hyderabad with his wife, mother and two children for livelihood.

Abdullapurmet police shifted the body for autopsy and took up further investigation.