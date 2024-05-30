Man arrested over hoax bomb threats in Hyderabad

Published: 30th May 2024 8:06 am IST
Hyderabad: City Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly made a call about a bomb being planted in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan and Nampally Court.

Shiva Kumar, a resident of Chikkadpally area in the city, was taken into custody after police traced the caller.

The accused had called the police control room that a bomb would go off soon at Praja Bhavan.

Police teams including dog squads and bomb disposal squads thoroughly checked the building, which is the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. It turned out to be a hoax call.

The police control room had received another call from the same mobile number about a bomb being planted in Nampally Court. Police had conducted checks at the court building.

The accused had switched off the phone after making the two calls. Police launched an investigation and on Wednesday identified the caller.

The accused reportedly told police that he made the calls in an inebriated condition after a fight with his wife. He was previously involved in a bike theft case.

The police were conducting further investigation.

